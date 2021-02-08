Israel PM Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty on Monday to corruption charges at the resumption of his trial some six weeks before Israeli voters again pass judgment on his leadership.
"I confirm the written answer submitted in my name," Netanyahu said, standing before a three-judge panel in a heavily-guarded Jerusalem District Court.
He was referring to a document his lawyers gave the court last month in which they argued he was not guilty of charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud.
Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in long-running cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable coverage.
He last came to court in May at the start of a trial subsequently delayed by coronavirus lockdowns. Netanyahu has called his prosecution a political witch hunt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents Covid-19 death as South Africa halts shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel PM Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on February 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PLA shore up weaponry at India border as Xi wants it ‘combat ready’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds UK Covid-19 variant may become dominant in US by March 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia demands Myanmar release detained Australian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China set to unload some stranded Australian coal despite ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of MP asking minister if Canada dialed India for vaccines goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm protests: Indo-Canadians get ‘threat calls’ for supporting India’s stance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What's at stake for Israel's Netanyahu as corruption trial resumes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia says journalist arrested in China after months-long detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immigrants, activists worry Biden won't end Trump barriers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia assures citizens over efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox