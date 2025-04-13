Yair Netanyahu, the son of the Israeli prime minister, lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron after he said Paris could recognise a Palestinian state within months. Israel PM's son snaps at Macron in Palestinian statehood row

"Screw you!" Benjamin Netanyahu's son wrote in English on the social media platform X late on Saturday.

"Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea!" he added, apparently confusing it with French Guiana.

Macron, in an interview to France 5 broadcast on Wednesday, stated that France could take the step during a UN conference in New York in June, saying he hoped this would trigger a reciprocal recognition of Israel by Arab countries.

"We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months," Macron said.

"I will do it because I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic, which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in turn, which many of them do not do."

His remarks sparked a wave of criticism from right-wing groups in France, after which Macron appeared to clarify his initial remarks on Friday.

"I support the legitimate right of Palestinians to a state and to peace, just as I support the right of Israelis to live in peace and security, both recognised by their neighbours," he said on X.

"I am doing everything I can with our partners to reach this goal of peace. We truly need it," he said.

Yair Netanyahu, 33, currently resides in Florida, according to Israeli media.

Relations between Israel and France have deteriorated in recent months.

France has long championed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including after the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

But formal recognition by Paris of a Palestinian state would mark a major policy switch and risk antagonising Israel, which insists such moves by foreign states are premature.

France would be the most significant European power to recognise a Palestinian state, a move the United States has also long resisted.

Hamas welcomed Macron's statement.

