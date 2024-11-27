Israel ramps up strikes on Hezbollah before ceasefire with Lebanon gets into effect at 7:30am | 10 updates

Israel's security cabinet has approved a US-France-brokered ceasefire agreement, presented by Prime Minister Netanyahu, according to his office. US President Joe Biden called the development “good news” and announced efforts to push for a ceasefire in Gaza. Joe Biden also confirmed, via a post on X, that both Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the US proposal to end the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Israeli soldiers work on a tank, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, by Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, November 26, 2024.(REUTERS)

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire top 10 updates

• The United States and France brokered the truce. Israel’s Cabinet approved the deal late Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented it. US President Joe Biden called the agreement “good news” for stability in the region.

• Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire scheduled to take effect at 4 am local time on Wednesday (7:30 am IST). The agreement comes after weeks of escalating conflict and heavy international diplomatic efforts.

• In a joint statement, US President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron announced the ceasefire after weeks of “tireless diplomacy.” They stressed on the importance of ending hostilities for regional peace.

Hezbollah has confitmed its acceptance of the ceasefire proposal but expressed reservations about the agreement's final form. Mahmoud Qamati, deputy chair of Hezbollah’s political council, said that the group would review the signed agreement to ensure it aligns with the terms communicated by Lebanese officials, Al Jazeera reported.

• Hours before the ceasefire announcement, Israel launched its most intense strikes on Beirut and southern Lebanon since the conflict began. At least 42 people were killed, according to local reports.

• The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings to residents in central Beirut and its southern suburbs just hours before the ceasefire, indicating a final surge in military activity.

• The ceasefire agreement does not address the ongoing war in Gaza, where Hamas continues to hold hostages. The situation in Gaza remains complex, with no immediate resolution in sight.

• The ceasefire is expected to lower the risk of a wider war involving Iran, which supports both Hezbollah and Hamas. Earlier this year, Israel and Iran exchanged direct fire, heightening fears of escalation.

• US President Biden said that while the agreement aims to be permanent, Israel retains the right to resume operations if Hezbollah violates the truce. Netanyahu also warned that Israel would respond strongly to any breaches.

• Following the ceasefire news, oil markets showed signs of stabilisation. Brent crude closed near $73 a barrel, reflecting eased geopolitical risks despite earlier fluctuations caused by the conflict.