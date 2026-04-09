Israel kills Hezbollah chief's nephew and personal advisor Ali Yusuf Harshi in overnight strikes in Lebanon

Israel on Thursday said it had killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew and personal advisor of Iran-backed Hezbollah's chief, Naim Qassem, in an overnight strike on Lebanon's Beirut. A handout picture released by the Iranian presidency shows the deputy chief of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Naim Qassem. (AFP/File Photo)

In a statement on Telegram, the Israeli defence forces said, "The IDF eliminated the secretary to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem in Beirut: Overnight, a series of Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites struck." Follow US-Iran war live updates

"Yesterday (Wednesday), the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem," it added.

The Israeli military further said that Harshi was a close associate and personal advisor to Qassem, adding that he played a central role in managing the Hezbollah chief's office.

The IDF said that it also struck two key crossings used by the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group for movement from north to south of the Litani River in Lebanon, to transfer thousands of weapons, rockets, and launchers.

Additionally, the Israeli military said that it also struck about 10 weapons storage facilities, launchers, and command centres used by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon.

Israel pounds Lebanon Israel, despite the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US, pounded Lebanon with a record number of strikes, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that the strike did not apply to Beirut.

"The battle in Lebanon continues, and the ceasefire does not include Lebanon," Israel's military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

Israel on Wednesday carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the start of the conflict with Iran on February 28, targeting over 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites in Beirut.