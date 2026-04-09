Israel kills Hezbollah chief's nephew and personal advisor Ali Yusuf Harshi in overnight strikes in Lebanon
IDF said that Ali Yusuf Harshi was a close associate and personal advisor to Qassem, and that he played a central role in managing the Hezbollah chief's office.
Israel on Thursday said it had killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew and personal advisor of Iran-backed Hezbollah's chief, Naim Qassem, in an overnight strike on Lebanon's Beirut.
In a statement on Telegram, the Israeli defence forces said, "The IDF eliminated the secretary to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem in Beirut: Overnight, a series of Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites struck." Follow US-Iran war live updates
"Yesterday (Wednesday), the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem," it added.
The Israeli military further said that Harshi was a close associate and personal advisor to Qassem, adding that he played a central role in managing the Hezbollah chief's office.
The IDF said that it also struck two key crossings used by the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group for movement from north to south of the Litani River in Lebanon, to transfer thousands of weapons, rockets, and launchers.
Additionally, the Israeli military said that it also struck about 10 weapons storage facilities, launchers, and command centres used by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon.
Israel pounds Lebanon
Israel, despite the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US, pounded Lebanon with a record number of strikes, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that the strike did not apply to Beirut.
"The battle in Lebanon continues, and the ceasefire does not include Lebanon," Israel's military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement.
Israel on Wednesday carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the start of the conflict with Iran on February 28, targeting over 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites in Beirut.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More