Home / World News / Israel says Omicron may require fourth vaccine dose
world news

Israel says Omicron may require fourth vaccine dose

The transition to omicron from delta would leave the population age 60 and over with only 25% protection against infection within a month, compared with 75% today, according to the ministry.
Israelis wait in line as a man receives a third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv, Israel(AP)
Israelis wait in line as a man receives a third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv, Israel(AP)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |

Omicron’s fast spread could leave the population almost unprotected against Covid infection, prompting a decision to offer some people fourth vaccine doses, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. 

The transition to omicron from delta would leave the population age 60 and over with only 25% protection against infection within a month, compared with 75% today, according to the ministry. Officials released a presentation backing their decision earlier this week to offer a fourth shot to people in that age group as well as medical personnel. 

Booster shots that are not “fresh” -- that is, those that have been given three to four months ago -- have low effectiveness in preventing infection, the ministry said.

A fresh dose of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine would raise protection to 70%-90% for the first month, and 50%-70% for the second month, easing the strain on hospitals, according to the presentation.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out