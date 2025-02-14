The Israeli military is prepared to withdraw from Lebanese territory and hand over areas to the Lebanese army "within the timeline" set by a US-French-mediated ceasefire agreement, a senior Israeli security official said. Israeli security official says military readying to withdraw from Lebanon

Under the ceasefire that took effect November 27, Lebanon's military was to deploy in the south alongside United Nations peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period, later extended until February 18.

Hezbollah was also expected to vacate its positions in the south, near the Israeli border, during that timeframe.

"We are still deployed in accordance with the US monitored agreement and we are working closely with the US to make sure that handing over responsibility to the Lebanese army will happen within the timeline," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with protocols, said on Thursday.

His comments came as Israeli fighter jets overnight hit what the army said were Hezbollah military sites "containing weapons and launchers, which pose a direct threat to the Israeli home front".

Lebanese media reported that Israeli aircraft had targeted sites near the town of Yater. Warplanes were also seen flying over southern Lebanese villages and towns.

Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berrih said on Thursday the United States had informed him that, while Israel would withdraw on February 18, "it will remain in five locations".

Lebanon rejected this, he said in a statement.

The Israeli official did not comment on whether the withdrawal also applied to the five locations mentioned by Berrih. The official, said however that the military withdrawal was in motion and "the next step of the agreement stipulates that we will withdraw to Blue Line handing over in orderly fashion to the Lebanese army in the area where we pull out from".

The Israeli military, however, was continuing to monitor Hezbollah's movements, he said, adding: "We have seen several clear incidents where Hezbollah was trying to breach the agreement such as infiltrating south in civilian clothes, trying to restore or remove munitions and also smuggling arms in the Bekka valley."

The UN as well as Hezbollah have also accused Israel of committing violations during the ceasefire.

Hezbollah and Israel clashed for more than a year, including in two months of all-out war, before the November 27 agreement came into effect.

The Iran-backed Lebanese armed group said its hostilities with Israel were in solidarity with Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, where Israel fought a deadly war for more than a year before international mediators brokered a fragile truce in January.

