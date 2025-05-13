By Swantje Stein and Max Schwarz Israel's Eurovision contender says she is 'mentally prepared' despite protests

ZURICH - Israel's Eurovision contestant Yuval Raphael says she had been frightened by pro-Palestinian protests and security concerns surrounding Israel's participation in the competition, but was "focusing on the love" shown by global fans.

"I've been mentally preparing for this," Raphael told Reuters in an interview on Monday following her appearance at the contest’s "turquoise carpet" opening ceremony on Sunday, which was disrupted by protesters.

"Yesterday was frightening, even at times uncomfortable,” she said. "But I’m focusing on the good and the love" shown by global fans, she added.

Raphael, 24, was at the Nova music festival during the October 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials. She was selected in January to represent Israel in the 2025 contest.

Basel police said on Monday they were investigating an incident of a person apparently making a threatening gesture towards the Israeli delegation during Sunday's ceremony.

A young man wearing a keffiyeh head scarf - that has become an emblem of solidarity with the Palestinian cause - and holding a Palestinian flag allegedly made a throat-slitting gesture toward Raphael, according to a delegation from Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza in response to the October attack has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the territory.

The conflict has prompted officials in countries including Spain, Slovenia and Iceland to question whether Israel should take part in the competition.

Raphael's entry, New Day Will Rise, is a pop song with verses in English, French, and Hebrew. She is scheduled to perform in the semi-finals on Thursday, , with the final due on May 17 at Basel's St. Jakobshalle arena.

Despite the controversy, Raphael said her goal remains unchanged.

"The agenda that I came here with from the beginning is spreading love and hope as much as I can,” she said. “It’s just helping me rebalance," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.