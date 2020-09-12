e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Istanbul introduces limits to gatherings as coronavirus spreads

Istanbul introduces limits to gatherings as coronavirus spreads

Coronavirus infections and deaths began increasing in Turkey after the government loosened restrictions on public activity in June, returning to levels last seen in mid-May.

world Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:23 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Istanbul
An aerial view shows deserted streets around Byzantine-era monument of Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya and the city during a two-day curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Istanbul.
An aerial view shows deserted streets around Byzantine-era monument of Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya and the city during a two-day curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Istanbul.(REUTERS)
         

The governor of Istanbul has banned boating companies from hosting weddings and similar gatherings as part of new measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Turkey’s most populous city.

The governor’s office also reintroduced a ban on concerts and festivals in open spaces. A statement from the office late Friday said the restrictions were needed because people were not adequately heeding precautions like physical distancing and confirmed virus cases have increased.

The bans were to go into effect on Saturday but were postponed until Monday.

Coronavirus infections and deaths began increasing in Turkey after the government loosened restrictions on public activity in June, returning to levels last seen in mid-May.

On Friday, the Health Ministry announced 56 more deaths and 1,671 new cases, bringing the country’s total death toll in the pandemic to 6,951 and cases to nearly 290,000.

Officials have cited engagement parties and weddings as a key source for new infections and introduced restrictions on social gatherings. Some turned to holding celebrations on party boats that cruise Istanbul’s scenic Bosporus strait, which bisects the city of about 16 million.

On Saturday, Turkish soccer team Besiktas announced that technical director Sergen Yalcin had tested positive for the coronavirus during a check ahead of the club’s next match.

Besiktas is one of the top soccer teams in Turkey.

tags
top news
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
India backs Afghanistan in historic talks with Taliban. Read full statement
India backs Afghanistan in historic talks with Taliban. Read full statement
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Judges are now soft targets with advent of social media: Justice Ramana
Judges are now soft targets with advent of social media: Justice Ramana
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In