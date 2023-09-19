'I've done nothing wrong': Meghan Markle's dad issues new plea, asks to see grandkids Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has sent a public message to his daughter, making a new plea over her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Of Meghan, he said that she is "not the person I knew as a daughter". Meghan and Thomas Markle were once close, but their relationship soured after she married prince Harry in 2018 (TheEllenShow/YouTube, Good Morning Britain/YouTube)

"I'm heartbroken. I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent - to deny the right to see a grandchild,” Thomas said. "In California, I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that. The other thing is I've done nothing wrong. There's nothing that points to say I'm a bad guy. I'm a really loving father and she knows that, and there's no excuse for treating me this way - no excuse to treat grandparents that way."

Thomas went on to say that being able to see his grandchildren would give him peace. "I am always here for her, I still love her - I'll love her forever,” he told ITV. "That will never change but I want her to reach out to me and let me see my grandkids and let me have a little peace. People go to prison for five years and they're forgiven - I didn't do anything. So forgive me I guess. I would always apologise for anything I've done wrong. I'm sorry if I have."

Back in April, Thomas had made another public plea for his estranged daughter to repair their relationship and forgive them. In an interview with Australian news programme 7News Spotlight, he said, “How can I fix this?” Thomas suffered a stroke last May, following which he said he was “lucky to be alive”.

Meghan and Thomas were once close, but their relationship soured after she married prince Harry in 2018. Thomas underwent a heart surgery shortly after, claiming his cardiac issues were caused by stress from the strained relationship with his daughter.

