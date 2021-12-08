Jab mandates absolute last resort: WHO

Mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus are an “absolute last resort”, the World Health Organization’s top Europe official said on Tuesday.

More and more countries in Europe, including Germany, are debating whether to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory after Austria announced in November it would make inoculations compulsory as of February 1 next year, prompting large protests.

“Mandates around vaccination are an absolute last resort and only applicable when all feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said.

“The effectiveness of mandates is very context specific,” Kluge said, adding that public confidence and trust in authorities needed to be considered.

EU health agencies endorse mix-and-match of Covid-19 vaccines

EU health agencies have recommended that Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched for both initial courses and booster doses as the region battles rising cases ahead of Christmas.

Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA vaccines produces good levels of antibodies against Covid-19, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Such an approach “may offer flexibility in terms of vaccination options, particularly to reduce the impact on the vaccine rollout should a vaccine not be available for any reason”, the EMA and ECDC said, while urging people to get fully vaccinated.

Deaths and hospitalisations from Covid-19 will continue to rise in Europe in the coming weeks as vaccination rates remain insufficient to counter the trends, ECDC warned on Tuesday.

Separately, Britain’s GSK released new data on Tuesday from early-stage studies, citing that its antibody-based Covid-19 therapy with US partner Vir is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, top US scientist Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder.

Britain has found a further 101 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, the UK health security agency said on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 437.

Denmark’s health minister was self-isolating in a Brussels hotel on Tuesday after he came to the EU capital for talks on the Covid-19 pandemic only to test positive himself. The Danish health ministry said Magnus Heunicke had taken a test early in the day, before his planned meeting with his 26 European Union counterparts.

Omicron cases in nine African countries

Omicron cases have now been confirmed in at least nine African countries, with some officials reporting that initial cases appear to be mild. These include Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

South Africa remains the epicentre of the outbreak, with experts saying that the overwhelming majority of its thousands of new cases per day are of the new variant.