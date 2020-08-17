e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japan’s leader visits hospital, raising health concerns

Japan’s leader visits hospital, raising health concerns

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went to a hospital on Monday for what Japanese media said was a regular health checkup, although the visit generated renewed concerns about his health.

world Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:27 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe(Reuters photo)
         

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went to a hospital on Monday for what Japanese media said was a regular health checkup, although the visit generated renewed concerns about his health.

Videos of Abe being driven in a car to Keio University Hospital in Tokyo on Monday morning were widely shown on Japanese TV news reports. Public broadcaster NHK TV later showed him leaving the hospital at about 6 p.m.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the hospital visit, saying it was not on his official schedule. Abe has been on a summer break recently, as has much of Japan.

A governing party lawmaker, Akira Amari, remarked on television over the weekend that Abe feels guilty about taking time off but needs rest.

Abe, 65, has had health concerns before. He stepped down in 2007 during an earlier stint as prime minister, citing health problems.

Kyodo News said the visit was part of a regular checkup Abe gets about twice a year.

Although Abe sometimes goes to his summer home in the countryside about this time of year, he has stayed in Tokyo amid widespread concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kyodo.

Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

tags
top news
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party
‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party
2 terrorists involved in attack on security forces killed in J-K’s Baramulla
2 terrorists involved in attack on security forces killed in J-K’s Baramulla
Covid-19 lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6
Covid-19 lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6
Girl, 17, gang-raped, burnt with cigarettes in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested
Girl, 17, gang-raped, burnt with cigarettes in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In