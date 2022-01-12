Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Japan, Singapore passports most powerful; Afghanistan, Iraq weakest: Check latest rankings
world news

Japan, Singapore passports most powerful; Afghanistan, Iraq weakest: Check latest rankings

In topping the list, Japan and Singapore retained their joint top spot from the previous index, while the respective positions of Afghanistan and Iraq, too, stayed unchanged. India, meanwhile, jumped 7 spots to 83.
The Indian passport jumped seven places to 83 (File Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and fresh Covid-19 outbreak in several countries, have prompted world governments to impose restrictions on international air travel. Amid this, the Henley Passport Index is back with its rankings for the world's most powerful passports.

The latest report, Henley's first of the year, which is also for the first quarter of 2022, as always, ranks national passports in terms of their power, i.e., the number of destinations holder of a particular passport can visit without a prior visa. Just like last year, Japan and Singapore emerged as the joint toppers, followed by Germany and South Korea, which retained their joint second spot. Similarly, in the reverse direction, Afghanistan and Iraq maintained the top two spots, respectively.

Also Read | Japan, Singapore have most powerful passports; Pakistan ranks below North Korea

India, meanwhile, improved its ranking, jumping seven spots to 83 on the index, which takes into account 199 passports. Also, just like last year, Henley has not considered travel restrictions while compiling this latest list.

RELATED STORIES

Here are the world's most powerful passports, with the number of countries holders can visit without prior visa in brackets:

Top 10: (1.) Japan, Singapore (192)

(2.) Germany, South Korea (190)

(3.) Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (189)

(4.) Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden (188)

(5.) Ireland, Portugal (187)

(6.) Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, UK, USA (186)

(7.) Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185)

(8.) Poland, Hungary (183)

'(9.) Lithuania, Slovakia (182)

(10.) Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (181)

Bottom (less than 40 destinations): (1/111.) Afghanistan (26)

(2/110.) Iraq (28)

(3/109.) Syria (29)

(4/108.) Pakistan (31)

(5/107.) Yemen (33)

(6/106.) Somalia (34)

(7/105.) Nepal and Palestinian territories (37)

(8/104.) North Korea (39)

The rankings are based on the analysis of exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
passport japan singapore
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP