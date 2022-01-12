Home / World News / Japan, Singapore passports most powerful; Afghanistan, Iraq weakest: Check latest rankings
world news

Japan, Singapore passports most powerful; Afghanistan, Iraq weakest: Check latest rankings

In topping the list, Japan and Singapore retained their joint top spot from the previous index, while the respective positions of Afghanistan and Iraq, too, stayed unchanged. India, meanwhile, jumped 7 spots to 83.
The Indian passport jumped seven places to 83 (File Photo)
The Indian passport jumped seven places to 83 (File Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and fresh Covid-19 outbreak in several countries, have prompted world governments to impose restrictions on international air travel. Amid this, the Henley Passport Index is back with its rankings for the world's most powerful passports.

The latest report, Henley's first of the year, which is also for the first quarter of 2022, as always, ranks national passports in terms of their power, i.e., the number of destinations holder of a particular passport can visit without a prior visa. Just like last year, Japan and Singapore emerged as the joint toppers, followed by Germany and South Korea, which retained their joint second spot. Similarly, in the reverse direction, Afghanistan and Iraq maintained first and second spots, respectively.

Also Read | Japan, Singapore have most powerful passports; Pakistan ranks below North Korea

India, meanwhile, improved its ranking, jumping seven spots to 83 on the index, which takes into account 199 passports. Also, just like last year, Henley has not considered travel restrictions while compiling this latest list.

Here are the world's most powerful passports, with the number of countries holders can visit without prior visa in brackets:

Top 10: (1.) Japan, Singapore (192)

(2.) Germany, South Korea (190)

(3.) Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (189)

(4.) Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden (188)

(5.) Ireland, Portugal (187)

(6.) Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, UK, USA (186)

(7.) Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185)

(8.) Poland, Hungary (183)

'(9.) Lithuania, Slovakia (182)

(10.) Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (181)

Bottom (less than 40 destinations): (1/111.) Afghanistan (26)

(2/110.) Iraq (28)

(3/109.) Syria (29)

(4/108.) Pakistan (31)

(5/107.) Yemen (33)

(6/106.) Somalia (34)

(7/105.) Nepal and Palestinian territories (37)

(8/104.) North Korea (39)

The rankings are based on the analysis of exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
passport japan singapore + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out