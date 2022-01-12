Japan, Singapore passports most powerful; Afghanistan, Iraq weakest: Check latest rankings

The emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and fresh Covid-19 outbreak in several countries, have prompted world governments to impose restrictions on international air travel. Amid this, the Henley Passport Index is back with its rankings for the world's most powerful passports.

The latest report, Henley's first of the year, which is also for the first quarter of 2022, as always, ranks national passports in terms of their power, i.e., the number of destinations holder of a particular passport can visit without a prior visa. Just like last year, Japan and Singapore emerged as the joint toppers, followed by Germany and South Korea, which retained their joint second spot. Similarly, in the reverse direction, Afghanistan and Iraq maintained first and second spots, respectively.

India, meanwhile, improved its ranking, jumping seven spots to 83 on the index, which takes into account 199 passports. Also, just like last year, Henley has not considered travel restrictions while compiling this latest list.

Here are the world's most powerful passports, with the number of countries holders can visit without prior visa in brackets:

Top 10: (1.) Japan, Singapore (192)

(2.) Germany, South Korea (190)

(3.) Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (189)

(4.) Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden (188)

(5.) Ireland, Portugal (187)

(6.) Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, UK, USA (186)

(7.) Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185)

(8.) Poland, Hungary (183)

'(9.) Lithuania, Slovakia (182)

(10.) Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (181)

Bottom (less than 40 destinations): (1/111.) Afghanistan (26)

(2/110.) Iraq (28)

(3/109.) Syria (29)

(4/108.) Pakistan (31)

(5/107.) Yemen (33)

(6/106.) Somalia (34)

(7/105.) Nepal and Palestinian territories (37)

(8/104.) North Korea (39)

The rankings are based on the analysis of exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).