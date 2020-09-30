e-paper
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a 'liar' in fiery debate start

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a ‘liar’ in fiery debate start

“The fact is that everything he is saying so far is simply a lie. I’m not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he’s a liar,” Biden said.

world Updated: Sep 30, 2020 07:22 IST
Agence France-Presse | posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Cleveland
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump. (Reuters Photo )
         

Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday branded President Donald Trump a liar and told him to “shut up” as the pair clashed in a bad-tempered start to their first televised debate.

Trump fired back hard at Biden, telling him: “There’s nothing smart about you, Joe. Forty-seven years, you’ve done nothing.”

US Presidential election 2020 live updates

Tension was palpable from the opening minutes, with the pair interrupting each other repeatedly, leading Biden to lash out at one point: “Will you shut up, man!”

“The fact is that everything he is saying so far is simply a lie. I’m not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he’s a liar,” Biden said.

The debate, watched by a deeply divided nation, comes 35 days ahead of the most tense US election in recent memory.

