Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Joe Biden finally mentions 'Tesla' after Elon Musk complains
world news

Joe Biden finally mentions 'Tesla' after Elon Musk complains

The president finally mentioned Tesla at an event announcing the creation of an electric vehicle charging station factory in Tennessee.
US President Joe BIden and Tesla founder Elon Musk. 
Published on Feb 09, 2022 07:50 AM IST
AFP |

US President Joe Biden, who has not publicly referred to Tesla when talking about electric vehicles since taking office, finally did so Tuesday after the carmaker's head Elon Musk complained about the lack of attention.

The White House has indicated a preference for traditional manufacturers employing unionized workers, and Musk has made his feelings about that proclivity known.

"For reasons unknown, @potus is unable to say the word 'Tesla,'" he wrote, tagging the official account of the President of the United States, the latest of several tweets targeting Biden.

The president finally mentioned Tesla at an event announcing the creation of an electric vehicle charging station factory in Tennessee.

Referring to the companies that had invested in factories in recent months in the United States, he first mentioned "iconic companies," like GM and Ford and their new electric vehicle production, but then cited "Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer."

Musk replied to a tweet noting the comment with a smiling sunglasses emoji.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden tesla
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP