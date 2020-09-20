Joe Biden has no plans to release potential court picks

world

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 06:12 IST

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has no plans to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees, a campaign official said Saturday.

Biden had come under pressure after the Friday death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to publish a list of people he might pick for the high court vacancy given the opportunity. The former vice president has only committed to nominating a Black woman to the court if he faced a vacancy as president.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he expects to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg next week and it would likely be a woman. He complimented two appeals court judges said to be on his short list, Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa.

Biden said late Friday that whoever wins the November 3rd election should be the one to fill the vacancy left by Ginsburg, while most Republicans have insisted the decision is up to Trump.

Trump had released a list of potential nominees even before Ginsburg’s death, seeking to distract from campaign-season criticism over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just before Ginsburg’s death was announced, Biden was asked about naming potential Cabinet officials or justices before the election.

“We’re going through that now with the transition committee of the people who I might choose,” Biden told reporters after a campaign stop in Duluth, Minnesota on Friday. “There’s a lot of incredibly qualified people. What I want to make sure I do is keep the commitment that my government, assuming I win, my Cabinet and the White House looks like the country.”

When pressured into whether he would release any names before the election, Biden said, “No, I don’t think so.”