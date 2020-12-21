e-paper
Home / World News / Joe Biden names additional members to National Economic Council

Joe Biden names additional members to National Economic Council

David Kamin will be the NEC deputy director while Bharat Rammurti will serve as NEC deputy director for Financial Reform and Consumer Protection, Biden’s team said in a statement.

world Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 21:04 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
U.S. Presidnt-elect Joe Biden looks at his watch as he arrives to announce former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of transportation during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool/File Photo
U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden on Monday named additional members of the National Economic Council, rounding out his economic policymaking team with people his transition office said would help lift Americans out of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

David Kamin, an official in former President Barack Obama’s White House, will be the NEC deputy director, and Bharat Ramamurti, a former top economic adviser to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign, will serve as NEC deputy director for Financial Reform and Consumer Protection, Biden’s team said in a statement.

Joelle Gamble will be Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, it added.

“This is no time to build back the way things were before — this is the moment to build a new American economy that works for all,” Biden said in the statement.

The appointments would help “lift all Americans out of the current economic crisis — and build a strong, inclusive, and more resilient economy for the future,” the statement said.

Earlier in December, Biden named Brian Deese, who helped lead Obama’s efforts to bail out the automotive industry and negotiate the Paris climate agreement, to lead the council, which coordinates the country’s economic policymaking.

Biden, a Democrat, beat Republican President Donald Trump in November’s election, in part by running on a platform to ease U.S. economic inequality and reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.

U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on Sunday on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy and individuals battered by the surging coronavirus pandemic, the largest crisis facing Biden after his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Outgoing U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview on Monday that he had spoken several times with Biden’s nominee to replace him, former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen.

“We are cooperating with the transition team, and I’ve had several direct sessions with her to tell her about many of the Treasury priorities and what needs to be done,” said Mnuchin, who overlapped with Yellen during her last year on the Fed before Trump replaced her. (Reporting by Michael Martina Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

