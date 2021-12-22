Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Boris Johnson says no new restrictions before Christmas despite Omicron surge in UK
world news

Boris Johnson says no new restrictions before Christmas despite Omicron surge in UK

"We don't think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas," Johnson said in a video address published on his Twitter page.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged citizens to follow health rules and get vaccinated given the "uncertainty" of the situation.(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 04:17 AM IST
ANI | , London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that the government has no plans of issuing tougher Covid-19 restrictions despite a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

The government will continue to closely monitor the data related to the spread of the Omicron strain and make efforts to "protect public health," including a possible toughening of restrictions after Christmas, he added.

The prime minister also urged citizens to follow health rules and get vaccinated given the "uncertainty" of the situation.

In recent weeks, the daily average of infections has exceeded 90,000 cases. As of Tuesday, the authorities have confirmed 90,629 new cases and 172 fatalities.

In this regard, the government announced earlier in the day an allocation of $1.3 billion to assist businesses hit by a new wave of the virus. 

