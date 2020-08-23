e-paper
Jump in Seoul’s Covid-19 cases sparks fear of spread

South Korea recorded 397 new virus cases on Sunday. One hundred of those cases were reported outside the capital’s metropolitan area.

world Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:51 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Seoul
People wear protective masks waiting at a zebra crossing, as social distancing measures were introduced to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Seoul,South Korea.
A flare-up of coronavirus cases in Seoul over the weekend may point to the beginning of a nationwide spread, a breakdown of the country’s daily virus data showed.

The nation of 50 million people has recorded a total of 17,399 infections and 309 fatalities so far, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

A possible second wave of cases has spurred talk of enforcing the strongest social-distancing restrictions the government can apply, which includes the prohibition of meetings and events of 10 people or more. Rising infections have also bolstered speculation that there could be a second round of cash handouts and another extra budget.

South Korea in June adopted a social-distancing system with three levels of restrictions. The government as of Sunday had expanded level 2 social-distancing rules, already in place in the Seoul Metropolitan area and Busan, to the rest of the country.

