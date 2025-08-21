Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Jury acquits Memphis man charged with organizing the daytime ambush killing of rapper Young Dolph

AP |
Aug 21, 2025 09:27 pm IST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury found a man not guilty Thursday of organizing the daytime ambush killing of rapper Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery in November 2021.

A Memphis jury deliberated about three hours before finding Hernandez Govan, 45, not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Govan hugged his lawyer and thanked Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell after she told him he was free to go.

Govan was not accused of shooting Young Dolph, but prosecutors claimed he directed the two people who did. The jury was not convinced, however, despite a man’s testimony that Govan hired him to “do the hits” and was going to take $10,000 as his cut.

Govan’s lawyer questioned the quality of the police investigation and the validity of cellphone communications between Govan and the men who shot Dolph, arguing that nothing in the communications directly incriminated Govan or tied him to the killings.

Young Dolph, whose legal name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was a rapper, independent label owner and producer who grew up in Memphis and was admired in the city for his charitable works. The 36-year-old was in his hometown to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families when his visit to his favorite cookie shop turned into an attack that shocked the entertainment world.

Authorities said two men exited a white Mercedes Benz and began shooting at the rapper at the bakery. He died after being shot about 20 times, according to a medical examiner’s report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

