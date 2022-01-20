Kamala Harris is going to be my running mate in 2024: US President Joe Biden

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris.(AP)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 07:12 AM IST
AFP |

US President Joe Biden confirmed on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

"She is going to be my running mate," Biden said of Harris during a press conference.

Harris, the first woman and person of color to be elected US vice president, has seen her approval ratings plunge since she entered office.

 

 

 

