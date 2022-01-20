Home / World News / Kamala Harris is going to be my running mate in 2024: US President Joe Biden
Kamala Harris is going to be my running mate in 2024: US President Joe Biden

Harris, the first woman and person of color to be elected US vice president, has seen her approval ratings plunge since she entered office.
President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris.(AP)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 07:12 AM IST
AFP |

US President Joe Biden confirmed on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

"She is going to be my running mate," Biden said of Harris during a press conference.

