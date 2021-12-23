Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kamala Harris tests negative for Covid after staffer tests positive: White House
Kamala Harris tests negative for Covid after staffer tests positive: White House

An antigen test that Harris received Wednesday morning as part of regular testing and a PCR test after being notified of the staffer's case both came back negative, the White House said.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 04:48 AM IST
Reuters | , Washington

US Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 after a staff member who staffed her "throughout the day Tuesday" received a positive test on Wednesday.

