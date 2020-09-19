e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Comic book on Kamala Harris to be released a day after her birthday

Comic book on Kamala Harris to be released a day after her birthday

The publisher on its website describes Harris as “full of grit and determination,” and says that her “no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic party.”

world Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:35 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris (AP photo)
         

A day after her birthday, Kamala Harris is getting her own comic book, chronicling her path from childhood to her historic nomination as US vice president.

“Female Force: Kamala Harris,” part of Tidalwave Productions’ Political Power series, is set for release on Oct. 21, a day after she turns 56. That is less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 US election.

The publisher on its website describes Harris as “full of grit and determination,” and says that her “no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic party.”

The story begins with her birth in California to Indian biologist Shyamala Gopalan and Jamaican economics professor Donald Harris, and follows her path to becoming the second female African-American and first Asian-American US senator.

A dramatic moment in the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination contest is featured, when Harris confronts front-runner Joe Biden in a debate about his work with segregationists in the US Senate to oppose school busing - the practice of transporting students to different school districts to improve racial integration.

“There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public school, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris declares. “And that little girl was me.”

In a well-known plot twist, Biden clinches the Democratic nomination but names Harris as his running mate.

Other political figures featured in the comic series include US President Donald Trump; Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the 2016 election; and 2008 US Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

tags
top news
NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
Delhi riots: 26 former DGPs write respond to Ribeiro’s letter, show support for Delhi Police
Delhi riots: 26 former DGPs write respond to Ribeiro’s letter, show support for Delhi Police
Pakistan rejects India’s demand for Queen’s counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan rejects India’s demand for Queen’s counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav
Monsoon Session LIVE: Key bills related to Covid-19 in Rajya Sabha today
Monsoon Session LIVE: Key bills related to Covid-19 in Rajya Sabha today
Almost 60% of students in India travel to school on foot: Survey
Almost 60% of students in India travel to school on foot: Survey
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In