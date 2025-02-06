A royal commentator has claimed that Kate Middleton is returning to her royal role, but on her own terms. Kate on Tuesday, February 4, visited the National Portrait Gallery by mini bus to launch a project supporting young children's social and emotional development. This was the Princess of Wales’ third solo outing of the year. Kate Middleton returning to royal role ‘on her own terms,’ expert explains (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)(AFP)

‘She is lucky enough to be able to do it on her own terms’

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that Kate would possibly be very excited to return to full time work, but she still appears to be prioritising motherhood. “I’m sure if you asked Catherine what her most important role in life is at the moment, it would be ‘being a mum’,” Bond said. “She adores her husband, but her children are the centre of her world and she has thrown herself into bringing them up in what must be a rather confusing environment for a young mind, as normally and lovingly and securely as possible.”

“She knows perfectly well that many parents don’t have the luxury of choosing to be with their young children all the time. And she, too, is returning to her royal role – but she is lucky enough to be able to do it on her own terms and she is sticking to that,” she added.

Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in March 2024. To royal fans’ delight, he announced in January 2005 that she was in remission from cancer.

While talking about Kate staggered approach back to work, Bond said: “Some will probably criticise her for doing so – but she has decades of duty ahead of her, and, as the Princess Royal recently commented, retirement isn’t something that is exactly written into the terms and conditions of being a member of the Royal Family.”

She added, “It’s very encouraging that the Princess is feeling strong enough to carry out several engagements so early in the New Year. I think we could all bet our bottom dollar that a top priority would be to work with children’s organisations again as soon as possible.”

The royal family went through a difficult 2024 as not just Kate, but King Charles too was diagnosed with cancer. The King, too, eventually returned to royal duties.

Talking of Kate, Bond further told OK, "This is not just lip service to a cause; early development is a passion for Catherine: something she believes profoundly as a key to a happier, more secure future for the young generation of today. She is now an acknowledged expert in this field and has every day experience of childhood development by bringing up her own three children in a very hands-on way. Even before she was diagnosed with cancer, Catherine was making it clear that her young family must take precedence over non-stop royal duties, especially while they are young.”

“Following her treatment, she is even more determined to stand by her belief that early years of a child’s life are the most vital and influential in their future development,” she added.