The Hamden twins share secrets to staying relevant (and profitable) in an evolving social media landscape - Exclusive

Katie and Lauren Hamden, twin sisters from Queensland, Australia, have taken the internet by storm with their vibrant content on beauty, lifestyle, and fashion. In just a few years, the Hamden twins have amassed over two million followers across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, turning their passion into a lucrative business that earns them over $300,000 monthly. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the twins opened up about their journey, the challenges of public life, and their exciting upcoming projects. Katie and Lauren Hamden are popular beauty, lifestyle, and fashion influencers from Queensland, Australia.(Instagram/ Katie Hamden )

The beginning

The Hamden twins' journey began as a casual hobby, driven by their shared love for fashion and beauty. "Initially, we joined social media to connect with friends and share our daily lives," Lauren explains. But their obsession with beauty trends quickly caught the attention of a wider audience. "We started posting different trends, and ended up really blowing up," Katie adds. "This has been a project ten years in the making. As our amazing audience grew, we realized our passion for fashion resonated with many of our followers."

Collaboration as twins

Being twins offers a unique dynamic for both the sisters and their fans, but they emphasize that they are far from identical in personality or content style. "I’m definitely the darker twin—I can read people, and I’m the first to call out something I don’t like," Lauren says with a laugh. "But I swear I’m friendly! We keep each other balanced, and over time, we've embraced our differences, allowing each of us to bring unique perspectives to our content."

Katie, on the other hand, describes herself as the "light-hearted" twin. "My content is very bright and polished—I’m the nice one, even though my other half would disagree," she quips. "While we collaborate closely, we've always valued our individual identities."

Turning passion into profit

Earning over $300,000 monthly is no small feat, and the twins credit their success to diversifying their income. "It took us a lot of time to master social media algorithms and grow across platforms," they explain. "At the moment, our favorite is Snapchat—it’s just so fun—but Instagram is a close second."

When it comes to brand collaborations, the twins are selective. "We prioritize brands that align with our values and resonate with our audience," they say. "Brands will reach out and say, ‘We’ll pay you $20,000 for free clothes,’ but our followers are more important than being cheap sellouts. We’re firm believers in quality over quantity." They even drop a hint for potential partners: “One brand we love is SOUTH ST. If they’re reading this, our DMs are open!”

Staying visible

With social media algorithms constantly evolving, staying relevant is a challenge. The Hamden twins have two key advantages. "First, we’re very authentic when we engage with our followers and give back to them," they explain. "They’re loyal to us because it’s an organic relationship. Your followers are your supporters, and that’s why we’ve kept them engaged longer than most influencers."

Their second advantage? Their dynamic as twins. "Of course, two pretty twins are attractive on social media," they admit, “but it’s more than that. Our lives are just so crazy and interesting, and that keeps our audience engaged—sometimes even paving the way for viral trends.”

Dealing with criticism and managing burnout

Life in the spotlight is not always glamorous. "Navigating public life has its challenges," Lauren admits. "We maintain a strong support system for each other, encouraging open communication and mutual respect." Katie adds, "When faced with criticism, we lean on each other and focus on the positive impact. We don’t know what someone is going through on a given day, so we try to stay as positive as possible."

The influencer space can also be demanding, but the twins prioritize their well-being. "Yes, the industry is competitive, but we love it," they say. "If we get burnt out, we always prioritize our health—our content is better when we’re in a good mental place. We exercise a lot, eat as healthy as possible, and cook all our meals at home. Ironically, we’ve accidentally given ourselves an intolerance to olive oil!" they laugh. “We stick to basics like taco bowls and Greek yogurt.”

Upcoming ventures

Looking ahead, the Hamden twins are eager to explore new creative avenues. "Katie has been learning music production and is eager to share her music soon—it’s actually really good," Lauren reveals. "I’m developing a clothing line featuring my own designs, aiming to offer pieces that reflect our personal style."

They also tease some major plans, including an upcoming event and a potential move. "We can’t give away the details yet, so you’ll have to subscribe and wait for it," they say with a smile. "But think big!"

Advice for aspiring influencers

For those looking to break into the influencer space, the Hamden twins offer timeless advice: "Our journey has taught us the importance of authenticity and consistency. Stay true to your values, create content you’re passionate about, and engage genuinely with your audience. Building a community takes time, but with dedication and authenticity, it’s rewarding—trust us, we did it."