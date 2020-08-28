e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Key dates in tenure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Key dates in tenure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will step down due to his health.

world Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:44 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe(Reuters photo)
         

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will step down due to his health.

Some key dates in his life and career:

Sept. 21, 1954 — Shinzo Abe is born to parents who both came from political families, and his father, Shintaro Abe, later became foreign minister.

1977 — Graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo.

1979 — Starts working at Kobe Steel.

1993 — First elected as legislator from the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi.

2005 — Appointed chief Cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

2006 — Is elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic party, making him prime minister.

2007 — Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.

2012 — Starts his second stint as prime minister.

2013 — Embarks on his “Abenomics” policies to encourage growth through easy lending and structural reforms.

2017 and 2019 — Holds meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, including golfing.

Aug. 24, 2020 — Becomes Japan’s longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle.

Aug. 28, 2020 — Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons.

tags
top news
Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry
Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry
Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking pre-screening of Netflix series dismissed
Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking pre-screening of Netflix series dismissed
Elon Musk’s claims about brain company mostly backed by science
Elon Musk’s claims about brain company mostly backed by science
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty faces CBI for the first time
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty faces CBI for the first time
A look at Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s 3-decade career
A look at Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s 3-decade career
‘US will crush coronavirus with vaccine by year end’: Donald Trump
‘US will crush coronavirus with vaccine by year end’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In