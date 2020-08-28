Key dates in tenure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:44 IST

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will step down due to his health.

Some key dates in his life and career:

Sept. 21, 1954 — Shinzo Abe is born to parents who both came from political families, and his father, Shintaro Abe, later became foreign minister.

1977 — Graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo.

1979 — Starts working at Kobe Steel.

1993 — First elected as legislator from the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi.

2005 — Appointed chief Cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

2006 — Is elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic party, making him prime minister.

2007 — Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.

2012 — Starts his second stint as prime minister.

2013 — Embarks on his “Abenomics” policies to encourage growth through easy lending and structural reforms.

2017 and 2019 — Holds meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, including golfing.

Aug. 24, 2020 — Becomes Japan’s longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle.

Aug. 28, 2020 — Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons.