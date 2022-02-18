Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kuwait allows women in combat, but sans guns
Kuwait allows women in combat, but sans guns

Women register to join the Kuwaiti army at the Defence Ministry in Kuwait City.(AFP File Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:59 AM IST
Agencies | , Kuwait City

Kuwaiti women are angry after the military, having allowed female soldiers in combat roles, decided they need the permission of a male guardian and banned them from carrying weapons.

Activists have decried the policy as “one step forward, two steps back” after the defence ministry also decided that women in the armed forces, unlike civilians, must wear head coverings.

The moves have sparked an online backlash in Kuwait, usually regarded as one of the most open societies in the Gulf.

“I don’t know why there are these restrictions to join the army,” Ghadeer al-Khashti, a sports teacher and member of Kuwait Football Association’s women committee, said.

