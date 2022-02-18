Kuwait allows women in combat, but sans guns

Kuwaiti women are angry after the military, having allowed female soldiers in combat roles, decided they need the permission of a male guardian and banned them from carrying weapons.

Activists have decried the policy as “one step forward, two steps back” after the defence ministry also decided that women in the armed forces, unlike civilians, must wear head coverings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The moves have sparked an online backlash in Kuwait, usually regarded as one of the most open societies in the Gulf.

“I don’t know why there are these restrictions to join the army,” Ghadeer al-Khashti, a sports teacher and member of Kuwait Football Association’s women committee, said.

28,000 women apply to be train drivers in Saudi

A job advert to recruit 30 female train drivers in Saudi Arabia has attracted 28,000 applicants.

Spanish railway operator Renfe said on Wednesday an online assessment of academic background and English language skills had helped it to reduce the number of candidates by around a half, and it would work through the rest by mid-March.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON