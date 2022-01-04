Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Landslide in southwestern China kills 14 people, injures 3
world news

Landslide in southwestern China kills 14 people, injures 3

More than 1,000 people joined the overnight rescue effort.
The cause of the landslide Monday evening in Bijie city in Guizhou province is under investigation.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 02:29 PM IST
AP | , Beijing

A landslide at a construction site in southwestern China has killed 14 people and injured three others, official reports said Tuesday.

The cause of the landslide Monday evening in Bijie city in Guizhou province is under investigation, the reports said.

Workers were building a training facility for a hospital at the time of the landslide. Mountainous, inland Guizhou is one of China's least developed regions.

More than 1,000 people joined the overnight rescue effort, Xinhua News Agency said.

Workplace accidents are a recurring problem in China as a result of managers cutting corners, lax enforcement of safety standards and decaying infrastructure.

Among China’s worst accidents was a massive 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin that killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP