e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Hundreds of people were gathered downtown in Oregon’s largest city when the unlawful assembly was announced just before midnight by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

world Updated: Sep 27, 2020 15:07 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Portland
Police officers stand guard during a rally against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon.
Police officers stand guard during a rally against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon.(REUTERS)
         

Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday, forcing protesters from downtown Portland, Oregon, and making several arrests, just hours after demonstrations earlier in the day ended without many reports of violence.

Hundreds of people were gathered downtown in Oregon’s largest city when the unlawful assembly was announced just before midnight by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Images showed protesters crowded in and around a park near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse — the same courthouse that had been the scene of nightly unrest over the summer. A protester was seen burning an American flag.

Earlier, protesters had shot fireworks at police. Video posted by KOIN-TV showed officers warn that protesters who hurl projectiles will be subject to arrest.

Several arrests were made, according to reporters at the scene, but a specific number was not immediately available.

The unrest came just hours after a right-wing rally and counterprotesters largely dispersed without serious violence. Although, police were investigating an assault after one person who was documenting the event was pushed to the ground and kicked in the face.

Separately, police said a criminal citation was issued after officials confiscated firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats and shields from a pick-up truck that was initially stopped for having obscured license plates as it left the rally.

Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton and Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese praised the minimal violence in a joint statement late Saturday.

“Our Unified Command worked well to prevent violence before it started,” Hampton said in the statement. “Law enforcement officers performed a number of traffic stops and took weapons off the streets.”

“On Saturday, Oregonians denounced hate, racism and violence,” Reese stated, adding that, “the Unified Command was able to help keep the peace.”

Several hundred people, dozens of them wearing militarized body armor, gathered to support President Donald Trump and his “law and order” reelection campaign Saturday afternoon. The attendance was far fewer than the 10,000 organizers had expected after tensions boiled over nationwide following the decision not to charge officers in Louisville, Kentucky, for killing Breonna Taylor.

Organized by the Proud Boys, a group that has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the rally was described as a free speech event to support Trump and police and condemn anti-fascists and “violent gangs of rioting felons” in the streets.

Local and state elected officials condemned the event and rushed to shore up law enforcement ranks as left-wing groups organized several rallies to oppose the Proud Boys’ message. About 1,000 counter-protesters gathered at another park.

The events began at noon and were largely dispersed by 3 p.m.

The rally came as Portland has seen nearly nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd in late May.

tags
top news
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In