Kochi, A Liberian cargo ship, carrying 640 containers including 13 with hazardous cargo, capsized and sank in the sea off the state's coast in the early hours of Sunday, and the incident has led to a major oil leak, a top official said. Liberian cargo ship sinks off Kerala coast, major oil leak triggers statewide alert

The Kerala government has sounded a statewide alert, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and the Coast Guard is working to contain the spill. With the rescue of 3 more crew members by a Navy ship, all the 24-member crew have been rescued.

In the early hours of 25 May 2025, the ship 'MSC ELSA 3' listed rapidly, capsized and sank, a Coast Guard statement said here. The incident has led to a significant oil spill, with leaked fuel drifting at around three kilometres per hour, prompting authorities to brace for potential impact along the Kerala coastline.

The Indian Coast Guard , coordinating the pollution response, said the ship had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil in its tanks, in addition to containers carrying hazardous materials like calcium carbide—a chemical that reacts violently with seawater to release highly flammable acetylene gas.

Noting that the coast of Kerala is home to both vivid biodiversity and is a major tourist attraction, the Coast Guard said it has geared up pollution response preparedness and coordination with the state administration for all possible scenarios.

An ICG aircraft, with advanced oil spill mapping technology, has been tasked with assessing the situation, it said. Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Secretary A Jayathilak has confirmed a significant oil leak from the vessel and issued a statewide alert.

According to an official note issued after the meeting, the leaked fuel is drifting at a speed of approximately three kilometres per hour, posing serious environmental and navigational threats.

It said the Coast Guard is actively working to contain the spill using two ships and an aerial Dornier aircraft that sprays dispersant to break up the oil. "The Director General of the Coast Guard, who heads the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan, is directly overseeing response efforts. Given the possibility of the oil slick reaching any part of the Kerala coastline, a statewide alert has been issued," the note said.

The Coast Guard also said it is fully geared to respond to the emerging scenario and is closely monitoring the environmental impact in the aftermath of the sinking of MSC ELSA 3. In anticipation of the environmental impact and possible arrival of floating containers, the chief secretary chaired a meeting and directed all coastal local self-government bodies to warn the public not to approach or touch any unusual objects or containers that wash ashore.

People are advised to maintain a distance of at least 200 meters and to report such sightings to the emergency number 112, the note said.

"Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to safety concerns, and fishing activities are strictly prohibited within a 20-nautical-mile radius of the sunken vessel," it said, giving a directive to the fishermen to avoid contact with unidentified materials.

The development comes amid intense efforts by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard, which were exploring methods to assist in towing the vessel.

The Liberian container ship, carrying marine fuel, listed several degrees about 38 nautical miles off the Kerala coast on Saturday, causing its cargo to spill into the sea.

A Defence PRO said another vessel from the parent company had reached the area as part of the assistance efforts.

The PRO added that the Coast Guard, which spearheaded the rescue operation, and Indian Navy ships are maintaining their positions in the area and monitoring the situation.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has also cautioned the general public against touching any cargo containers or oil spills that may wash ashore.

They have also urged people to immediately inform the police if they spot any containers or oil on the shore.

The 184-metre-long vessel, MSC ELSA 3, departed for Kochi from Vizhinjam port on Friday.

At around 1.25 pm on May 24, the company owning the ship informed Indian authorities that it was listing by 26 degrees and sought urgent assistance.

The Coast Guard was coordinating rescue operations by maintaining ships and aircraft near the distressed vessel.

The vessel's 24-member crew comprises one Russian , 20 Filipinos, two Ukrainians, and one Georgian national.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, there is a possibility that cargo, including containers and oil, may wash ashore. KSDMA also warned that oil films could appear along parts of the coast.

