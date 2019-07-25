LSE appoints economist Francisco Ferreira to Amartya Sen Chair in Inequality Studies

Economist Francisco Ferreira, who oversees the World Bank’s research program on poverty and inequality, has been appointed the inaugural Amartya Sen Chair in Inequalities Studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

The chair was announced in March to honour Nobel laureate Sen, who was professor of economics at LSE from 1971-82.

Ferreira, who studied at LSE, has spent most of his career at the World Bank, most recently as acting director of the World Bank’s research department.

Announcing his appointment, LSE said his work has had major policy impact: he was one of a small group of Brazilian economists who designed the Bolsa Família conditional cash transfer programme, which was taken up by President Lula’s government.

His advice also influenced a similar scheme in Côte d’Ivoire, and he has advised policy makers in a range of countries, from South Africa to Canada. Professor Ferreira is also a prolific author, with work on topics ranging from political economy to methodological research on the measurement of poverty and inequality.

Ferreira said: “Multiple and mutually reinforcing inequalities - of income, wealth, opportunity and power - are among the defining challenges of our time. I am very excited to join the team at the International Inequalities Institute at the LSE: one of the world’s leading centres for the study of these challenges”.

Minouche Shafik, LSE director, added: “The International Inequalities Institute exemplifies LSE’s commitment to tackling complex global issues and delivering meaningful benefit to individuals and communities in all parts of the world”.

Ferreira takes over from Mike Savage as the director of the LSE’s International Inequalities Institute when he joins in July 2020.

