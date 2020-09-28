e-paper
China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases versus 14 a day earlier

China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases versus 14 a day earlier

The number of new asymptomatic cases, who are not classified by China as confirmed Covid-19 patients, fell to 14 from 26 a day earlier.

world Updated: Sep 28, 2020 05:55 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Beijing
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.
         

Mainland China reported 21 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, who are not classified by China as confirmed Covid-19 patients, fell to 14 from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,372, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

