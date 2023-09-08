Man seriously injured in shooting at FedExForum during Lil Baby concert, suspect at large

A shooting at FedExForum left a man seriously injured on Thursday night, according to police. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, where the FedExForum is located. Police did not specify if the shooting happened inside the arena or outside. Man shot and injured at FedExForum during Lil Baby concert(Wikipedia)

The victim was shot by an unknown suspect, who remains at large, police said. No other injuries were reported and the arena was evacuated after the shooting, police said.

The shooting took place on the same night as the Lil Baby concert, which featured Memphis rapper GloRilla as a guest performer. It is unclear if the shooting was related to the concert or not.

{This is a developing story. Please keep in touch for more updates}