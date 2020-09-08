e-paper
Home / World News / Man tells police he ‘lost it’ and fatally shot his mother

world Updated: Sep 08, 2020 21:06 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
NORTH MIAMI BEACH
When an officer arrived at the home around 5 p.m. Pages told him “I killed her. Take me to jail,” the report said.
A South Florida man accused of killing his mother told investigators “he lost it” after arguing with her about orange juice, an air conditioner remote and the use of her car to search for a job, police said.

Luis Pages, 29, is charged with one count of second-degree murder following the Sunday evening death of Miriam Gonzalez, 59, in their North Miami Beach home.

Pages called 911 after the shooting, telling the dispatcher he had shot his mother, a police report said.

When an officer arrived at the home around 5 p.m. Pages told him “I killed her. Take me to jail,” the report said.

Pages was taken into custody for questioning. He told detectives that after the argument, his mother held up a pink knife and threatened him. That’s when he pulled out a handgun and shot her multiple times, the police report said.

He told investigators he tried to shoot himself but realized he was out of bullets. He called 911 instead.

Pages was being held without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

