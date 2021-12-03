Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Mexico reports first case of Omicron variant, patient with mild symptoms
world news

Mexico reports first case of Omicron variant, patient with mild symptoms

The variant was detected in a 51-year-old from South Africa with mild symptoms, under-secretary of health Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said on Twitter.
Mexico, with some 128 million people, has reported more than 294,000 coronavirus deaths(Representative image)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 11:49 PM IST
AFP |

Mexico on Friday announced its first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant, in a traveller from South Africa, but the government said it was not considering border closures as a counter-measure.

The variant was detected in a 51-year-old from South Africa with mild symptoms, under-secretary of health Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said on Twitter.

An epidemiologist by training, Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said closing borders and blocking the movement of people and goods "are not useful measures for containing variants."

RELATED STORIES

Vaccination was key to reducing Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths, he said.

"We call on you to remain calm and to continue taking measures to prevent infections" such as mask-wearing, social distancing and regular hand-washing, Lopez-Gatell Ramirez tweeted.

Mexico, with some 128 million people, has reported more than 294,000 coronavirus deaths -- the world's fourth highest number -- and 3.9 million cases.

On Wednesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said about 86 percent of Mexicans older than 18 have been vaccinated, nearly all with two doses.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP