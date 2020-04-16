e-paper
Mild earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Nepal

The earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu valley. However, no damage was reported from the incident so far.

world Updated: Apr 16, 2020 16:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kathmandu
Sindhukot village, some 80 kilometres northeast of Kathmandu. (AFP)
         

A moderate 4.7 magnitude earthquake has struck eastern Nepal, the country’s National Seismological Centre said on Thursday.

The quake hit Nepal’s Sindhupalchok district, 120 km east of Kathmandu, at 12.55 am. The earthquake forced many people to come out of their houses, according to reports.

The earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu valley. However, no damage was reported from the incident so far.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property due to the earthquake.

Nepal was hit by a massive earthquake in April 2015 in which around 9,000 people were killed.

