Military coup: Asean ministers hold talks amid division over Myanmar’s role

Southeast Asian foreign ministers held their annual retreat on Thursday without their counterpart from military-ruled Myanmar, who was blackballed from participating but allowed to attend online as an observer.

The enforced absence of Myanmar’s foreign minister put a spotlight on the normally low-key event, held this year in Phnom Penh with Cambodia as chair of the 10-member Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The regional bloc has been trying to exert its influence to help restore peace in Myanmar, but faces defiance from its ruling generals who took power in February last year.

The decision not to invite foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin reflected a disagreement within Asean over Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing last year’s five-step agreement. It includes military leaders’ promise to allow a special Asean envoy to meet ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others to foster a dialogue aimed at easing the crisis.

Junta, ousted govt fight for recognition at top United Nations court

The military junta is to take part in hearings at the top United Nations court in The Hague next week despite a complaint from political opponents that this could give it international recognition without legal standing. The hearings complicate a jurisdictional dispute arising from Gambia’s claim filed in 2019 at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, accusing Myanmar of genocide against its minority Muslim Rohingya population.

