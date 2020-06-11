e-paper
World News / Missing Indian student's body found in Scotland

Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland

The body of Indian student who was missing since Saturday, has been found, the police in Scotland said after a forensic search in and around the town of Stirling that included a remotely piloted aircraft system.

world Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Niyati Singh
Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, London
Guhagarkar, 21, was a student of the University of Stirling, which is located about 60 km from Edinburgh in central Scotland. He fell into River Forth while celebrating a birthday, reports said.
Guhagarkar, 21, was a student of the University of Stirling, which is located about 60 km from Edinburgh in central Scotland. He fell into River Forth while celebrating a birthday, reports said.
         

The body of Indian student Prajwal Pandharinath Guhagarkar, who was missing since Saturday, has been found, the police in Scotland said on Thursday after a forensic search in and around the town of Stirling that included a remotely piloted aircraft system.

Guhagarkar, 21, was a student of the University of Stirling, which is located about 60 km from Edinburgh in central Scotland. He fell into River Forth while celebrating a birthday, reports said.

Chief inspector Gill Marshall, Stirling srea commander, said: “I can confirm that a body has sadly been recovered from the River Forth at Stirling today (Thursday). Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing 21-year-old Prajwal Pandharinath Guhagarkar has been informed”.

“Prajwal was reported to have fallen into the River Forth near Bridgehaugh Road, Stirling, in the early hours of Saturday, 6 June, in what appears to have been a tragic accident and we have been utilising extensive resources as part of our search since then”.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death and we continue to offer support to Prajwal’s family. As is the case with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal,” she added.

The search for Guhagarkar included air units, police, fire, ambulance and coastguard crew, and the use of the remotely piloted aircraft near Alloa, 12 km downstream from Stirling along the River Forth.

