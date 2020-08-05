e-paper
Home / World News / Moderna says discussing supply deals with countries for Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna says discussing supply deals with countries for Covid-19 vaccine

world Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:48 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (REUTERS)
         

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it has started talks with several countries for supply agreements for its experimental coronavirus vaccine and has received about $400 million in deposits for potential supply.

Last week, Moderna announced the start of a late-stage trial on 30,000 people to demonstrate that its vaccine is safe and effective, the final hurdle prior to regulatory approval. It has said the vaccine could be ready for widespread use by the end of this year.

“As we pivot to a commercial stage company, we recognize the need for responsible pricing in the face of the pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said.

