'Mom, dad, love you': Despairing scenes in Ukraine as Russian troops advance

Within a day, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension escalated with Russian troops closing in on capital Kyiv invading Ukraine from land air and sea, painting Ukraine in one stroke of despair, though Ukrainian soldiers are not leaving the ground. Several photos and videos from the ground of how Ukrainian soldiers, nationals are dealing with the war have gone viral on social media.

In such a video, a soldier can be seen saying, "Mom, dad, love you," as he said they are under heavy bombardment.

Wow really sad: Ukrainian soldier: “We are under heavy bombardment.. Mom.. Dad.. I love you”



pic.twitter.com/B9dQVZQCIF — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) February 24, 2022

Ready to talk if Ukraine lays down arms, says Russia after launching invasion

Early on Friday, Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian aircraft that crashed into a residential building in Kyiv setting it on fire. Kyiv was under curfew on Thursday night. Residents of the building woke up to the shock of screaming and wailing car alarms while smoke permeated the entire area.

Explained - Why did Russia capture Chernobyl, site of horrific nuclear incident

“If you want to attack military personnel, attack military personnel. This is all I can say," Yurri Zhyhanov, a resident of the building said.

Kyiv was full of desolate scenes as Russia went on a full-on invasion. Describing the ground situation, news agency Associated Press reported, “The body of a dead soldier lay on the ground near a Kyiv underpass. Elsewhere, fragments of a downed aircraft smoked amid the brick homes of a residential area. Black plastic was draped over body parts found beside them. Armoured personnel carriers drove down the city's streets. Residents stood uneasily in doorways of apartment buildings, watching.”

“I don't want to die,” a young girl named Vlada in the port city of Mariupol said to AP. “I want all of this to end as soon as possible,” she added.

“In the city of Horlivka, a body covered with a blanket lay on the ground outside a house that had been hit by shelling. A man standing nearby spoke on the phone,” the report said.

“Yes, Mom's gone, that's all,” the man said in despair to the news agency.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised the operation on Ukraine, pushing the world to the brink of a fresh war. While countries announced sanctions against Russia, Putin defended his attack and said he authorised the attack knowing well what will be coming in the way of Russia. The Chernobyl nuclear plant was captured by the Russian forces, while Russia said it will talk to Ukraine only if Ukraine lays down its arms.

(With agency inputs)

