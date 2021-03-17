IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / More than 25 million people in UK receive first Covid-19 vaccine shot
Health services have now vaccinated a total of 25,273,226 with either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot, and 1,759,445 people had been given both doses of the vaccine.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Health services have now vaccinated a total of 25,273,226 with either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot, and 1,759,445 people had been given both doses of the vaccine.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

More than 25 million people in UK receive first Covid-19 vaccine shot

The government said it meant almost half the adult population had received a vaccination dose, putting it on track to have offered all those over 50 a shot by the target date of April 15.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:18 PM IST

Britain said on Wednesday more than 25 million people had now received a first Covid-19 vaccination, 100 days after the first person in the country received a shot.

The government said it meant almost half the adult population had received a vaccination dose, putting it on track to have offered all those over 50 a shot by the target date of April 15.

"This latest milestone is an incredible achievement - representing 25 million reasons to be confident for the future as we cautiously reopen society," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Britain's vaccine rollout began on Dec. 8 when Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine outside of a trial.

Since then Britain has offered vaccines to priority groups, starting with the eldest and most clinically vulnerable as well as frontline health workers, before moving to younger age groups.

Health services have now vaccinated a total of 25,273,226 with either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot, and 1,759,445 people had been given both doses of the vaccine.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold spa, one of the massage parlors targeted by the shooter (REUTERS)
Gold spa, one of the massage parlors targeted by the shooter (REUTERS)
world news

Georgia shooting: Suspect may have 'sexual addiction', say police

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:28 PM IST
21-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot dead eight people, including six Asian women. The attack came amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health services have now vaccinated a total of 25,273,226 with either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot, and 1,759,445 people had been given both doses of the vaccine.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Health services have now vaccinated a total of 25,273,226 with either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot, and 1,759,445 people had been given both doses of the vaccine.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

More than 25 million people in UK receive first Covid-19 vaccine shot

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:18 PM IST
The government said it meant almost half the adult population had received a vaccination dose, putting it on track to have offered all those over 50 a shot by the target date of April 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Warning that “democracy is in retreat”, Raab pointed out that in the next decade, the combined wealth of autocratic regimes is likely to exceed that of the world's democracies.(Reuters)
Warning that “democracy is in retreat”, Raab pointed out that in the next decade, the combined wealth of autocratic regimes is likely to exceed that of the world's democracies.(Reuters)
world news

UK minister views India as like-minded, high trust vendor nation

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:10 PM IST
He also named India among the countries that would help address the need for diversified global supply chains with “high trust vendors”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU’s drug regulator insisted Tuesday that there is “no indication” it does so, and von der Leyen said Wednesday that “I trust AstraZeneca, I trust the vaccines.”(Bloomberg)
The EU’s drug regulator insisted Tuesday that there is “no indication” it does so, and von der Leyen said Wednesday that “I trust AstraZeneca, I trust the vaccines.”(Bloomberg)
world news

EU chief says AstraZeneca shortfalls slow Covid vaccine campaign

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:40 PM IST
“AstraZeneca has unfortunately under-produced and under-delivered, and this painfully, of course, reduced the speed of the vaccination campaign,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Attal also said that France would swiftly resume the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign if the European Medicines Agency recommends it on Thursday.(AFP)
Attal also said that France would swiftly resume the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign if the European Medicines Agency recommends it on Thursday.(AFP)
world news

France to announce stricter local measures to to contain Covid-19

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:26 PM IST
“Additional measures will be taken in a certain number of territories,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. They will target the economically-important Paris region and the north of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data," the UN health agency said in a statement.(Reuters File Photo )
"The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data," the UN health agency said in a statement.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

WHO reviewing data, recommends AstraZeneca Covid jabs continue

AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • "At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dogs are the first pets to call the White House home since President Barack Obama departed in early 2017 with his pups Bo and Sunny.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
The dogs are the first pets to call the White House home since President Barack Obama departed in early 2017 with his pups Bo and Sunny.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
world news

A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:05 PM IST
  • Biden added that “85% of the people there love him.” Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, who is 12, were moved to the Bidens' Delaware home after the incident, but the president said they would return to the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Audrey Azoulay (REUTERS File Photo)
Audrey Azoulay (REUTERS File Photo)
world news

UNESCO's Azoulay set for second term as no other nomination submitted: Official

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The deadline to submit nomination for the position of UNESCO director general was March 16, the official said. Audrey Azoulay was appointed in 2017 and the election for the post is scheduled for November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of Putin, Biden said he does not think the Russian leader has a soul.(Bloomberg)
Of Putin, Biden said he does not think the Russian leader has a soul.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:57 PM IST
His comments come after a US intelligence report on Tuesday bolstered longstanding allegations that Putin was behind Moscow's election interference, an accusation Russia called baseless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Migrants walk to a gate in the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez(REUTERS)
Migrants walk to a gate in the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez(REUTERS)
world news

GOP Senators accuse Biden of breaking law by halting border wall construction

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Senate Republicans accused President Joe Biden of breaking federal budget law when he ordered a halt to construction of a southern border wall and say the action contributed to a surge in illegal border crossings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.(AFP)
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.(AFP)
world news

Brazilian president Bolsonaro faces record disapproval rating over Covid

Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, Sao Paulo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The Datafolha poll published by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper late on Tuesday showed 54% of respondents regard Bolsonaro's handling of the crisis as bad or very bad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, U.S. March 8, 2021. (Seth Wenig/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, U.S. March 8, 2021. (Seth Wenig/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
world news

New York begins Andrew Cuomo impeachment investigation

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:32 PM IST
It’s the first step in a broad investigation into Cuomo that’s intended to look into whether the legislature should begin impeachment proceedings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
world news

WHO official calls blood clots 'very rare'

AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Boris Johnson says he will get 'his own' Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'very shortly'

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city is being designed as a high-tech model for Egypt's future. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany(REUTERS)
The city is being designed as a high-tech model for Egypt's future. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany(REUTERS)
world news

Egypt prepares for move to 'high-tech' new capital, away from the chaos of Cairo

Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, is designed to operate with smart technology on virgin land away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP