Home / World News / Moscow asks elderly to stay home amid new Covid-19 surge

Moscow asks elderly to stay home amid new Covid-19 surge

world Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Moscow, Russia
Passengers wearing protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) sit in a bus in Moscow, Russia.
Passengers wearing protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) sit in a bus in Moscow, Russia.(Reuters)
         

Moscow authorities have issued a recommendation for the elderly to stay at home and for employers to allow as many people as possible to work remotely, following a rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital.

On Friday, health officials reported 7,212 new cases, the highest daily surge since June. In Moscow, the number of new daily infections started to grow last week and was up to over 1,500 on Friday from under 700 two weeks ago.

“None of us want to return to severe restrictions (that were in place) this spring. I hope we can avoid that,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

Sobyanin urged people over 65 years old and those suffering from chronic illnesses to stay at home starting from Monday, limit their contacts with others and leave their residence only when necessary.

Employers are recommended to allow as many people as possible to work from home, disinfect the workplace regularly, observe social distancing guidelines and use personal protective equipment in offices.

