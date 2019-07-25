Moscow warns of ‘consequences’ after Ukraine holds Russian tanker

Moscow on Thursday threatened Kiev with unspecified “consequences” after Ukraine said it was holding a Russian tanker for its role in a naval confrontation between the two countries last November.

“We are looking into what happened to take appropriate measures,” a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP.

“If Russians are taken hostage, this would be interpreted as the crudest violation of international law and consequences will not be long in coming.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 18:25 IST