Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Motor racing-Verstappen and Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily

Reuters |
May 02, 2025 07:17 PM IST

MOTOR-F1-MIAMI/ (PIX):Motor racing-Verstappen and Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily

MIAMI, - Four times Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet announced the birth of daughter Lily on Friday.

Motor racing-Verstappen and Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily
Motor racing-Verstappen and Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily

The 27-year-old Red Bull driver and reigning champion was due on track for practice and sprint qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday after his media commitments were cancelled on Thursday.

Pictures of the couple and baby were posted on the Instagram accounts of Verstappen and Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple champion Nelson.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much," they wrote.

Piquet also has a four-year-old daughter Penelope with former F1 racer Daniil Kvyat.

Verstappen joins Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg as the only fathers on the current Formula One starting grid following the departures of Mexican Sergio Perez and Denmark's Kevin Magnussen.

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Hulkenberg, 37, told reporters in Miami that being a father had not slowed him down and had in fact been only beneficial for his racing.

"Once we step in the car visor down, go out even for me, I tend to forget what goes on outside because we're just so focused and so driven to perform and maximise," he said.

"I just personally feel it has added benefit because it’s giving me so much outside of work and outside of being in Formula One. So I would even say it’s kind of been helpful for me, if anything."

Mercedes driver George Russell, who has nieces and nephews, agreed: "They bring me so much joy when I spend time with them. And you've seen drivers in the past win championships and races who’ve got kids, so I don't see it changing anything on his professional level."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Motor racing-Verstappen and Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On