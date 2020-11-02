e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Mutation in novel coronavirus may have made it more contagious: Study

Mutation in novel coronavirus may have made it more contagious: Study

The scientists noted a total of 285 mutations across thousands of infections, although most don’t appear to have a significant effect on how severe the disease is.

health Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:23 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Houston
The research, published in the journal mBIO, however, did not find that these mutations have made the virus deadlier or changed clinical outcomes.
The research, published in the journal mBIO, however, did not find that these mutations have made the virus deadlier or changed clinical outcomes.(REUTERS)
         

The novel coronavirus is accumulating genetic mutations, one of which may have made it more contagious, according to a study involving more than 5,000 Covid-19 patients in the US.

The research, published in the journal mBIO, however, did not find that these mutations have made the virus deadlier or changed clinical outcomes.

The researchers noted that the mutation, called D614G, is located in the spike protein that pries open our cells for viral entry.

“The virus is mutating due to a combination of neutral drift -- which just means random genetic changes that don’t help or hurt the virus -- and pressure from our immune systems,” said Ilya Finkelstein, associate professor at The University of Texas at Austin, US.

The researchers noted that during the initial wave of the pandemic, 71 per cent of the novel coronaviruses identified in patients in Houston had this mutation.

When the second wave of the outbreak hit Houston during the summer, this variant had leaped to 99.9 per cent prevalence, they said.

This mirrors a trend observed around the world, according to the researchers.

The reason why strains containing this mutation outcompete those that didn’t have it may be that natural selection would favour strains of the virus that transmit more easily, the researchers said.

However, some scientists have suggested another explanation, called “founder’s effects.” In that scenario, the D614G mutation might have been more common in the first viruses to arrive in Europe and North America, essentially giving them a head start on other strains, according to the researchers.

The spike protein is also continuing to accumulate additional mutations of unknown significance, they said.

The team also showed in lab experiments that at least one such mutation allows spike to evade a neutralising antibody that humans naturally produce to fight SARS-CoV-2 infections.

The researchers said this may allow that variant of the virus to more easily slip past our immune systems.

Although it is not clear yet whether that translates into it also being more easily transmitted between individuals, they said.

The scientists noted a total of 285 mutations across thousands of infections, although most don’t appear to have a significant effect on how severe the disease is.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav
Nitish Kumar unable to handle Bihar, his farewell guaranteed: Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
‘Govt can meet us on rail tracks’: Gujjars continue quota protest in Rajasthan
‘Govt can meet us on rail tracks’: Gujjars continue quota protest in Rajasthan
‘Palturam’, Munger firing: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Palturam’, Munger firing: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
EC notice to 104 candidates in Bihar assembly polls for not publicising criminal cases
EC notice to 104 candidates in Bihar assembly polls for not publicising criminal cases
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In