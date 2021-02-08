Home / World News / Myanmar coup: State-run MRTV says 'action' will be taken unlawful protesters
The protesters hit the streets of Yangon and other cities demanding the release of Suu Kyi and a recognition of the general election results.
AFP, Naypyitaw
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Police stand guard by their vehicles as protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)

Myanmar state TV warned Monday that "action" should be taken against protesters who break the law, as huge crowds demonstrated against a military coup.

"Action must be taken according to the law with effective steps against offences which disturb, prevent and destroy the state stability, public safety and the rule of law," said a statement read by an announcer on state-run MRTV

