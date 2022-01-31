Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Myanmar extends state of emergency as coup anniversary nears

Acting President Myint Swe approved the extension of the state of emergency upon military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s request, in order to prioritize state stability, the safety of the people and peace building,the National Defense and Security Council said in a statement.
More than 1,500 civilians were killed and nearly 12,000 others were arrested by the junta since the coup.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:21 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the military coup that toppled the Aung San Suu Kyi-led civilian government, Myanmar’s junta on Monday formally extended the state of emergency until July 31, the National Defense and Security Council said in a statement.

Acting President Myint Swe approved the extension of the state of emergency upon military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's request, in order to prioritize state stability, the safety of the people and peace building, according to the statement.

“Violence continues in some states and regions such as Kayah, Chin and Sagaing, and we’re making our utmost efforts to address it,” Min Aung Hlaing was quoted as saying in a broadcast on state-run MRTV.

The military chief earlier pledged to hold a fresh election in August next year. The 2008 Constitution required him to seek the president’s permission at the council’s meeting to formally extend the state of emergency. 

To mark the one-year anniversary of taking office, Min Aung Hlaing will deliver a public speech at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday. He’s expected to face a spiraling economy in the second year of his reign, given international pressures.

RELATED STORIES

More than 1,500 civilians were killed and nearly 12,000 others were arrested by the junta since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The U.S. on Monday issued fresh sanctions against seven people and two entities linked to the junta. 

 

 

 

Topics
myanmar
