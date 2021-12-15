Home / World News / N. Korea, facing economic crisis, to convene parliament to discuss budget
world news

N. Korea, facing economic crisis, to convene parliament to discuss budget

The North's parliament rarely meets and usually serves to approve decisions on issues such as governing structures and budgets that have been created by the state's powerful Workers' Party, members of which form the vast majority of the assembly.
The agenda for February's meeting will include the work of the cabinet, government budgets, childcare legislation and "the law on the protection of the rights and interests of overseas compatriots," KCNA news agency reported.(AP)
The agenda for February's meeting will include the work of the cabinet, government budgets, childcare legislation and "the law on the protection of the rights and interests of overseas compatriots," KCNA news agency reported.(AP)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 04:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Seoul

The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, will convene on Feb. 6 to discuss government budgets and other issues, state media said on Wednesday as the country faces mounting economic woes.

The North's parliament rarely meets and usually serves to approve decisions on issues such as governing structures and budgets that have been created by the state's powerful Workers' Party, members of which form the vast majority of the assembly.

The agenda for February's meeting will include the work of the cabinet, government budgets, childcare legislation and "the law on the protection of the rights and interests of overseas compatriots," KCNA news agency reported.

The decision to convene the parliament came at a plenary meeting of the SPA's standing committee on Tuesday, KCNA said.

The standing committee was overseen by its chairman, Choe Ryong Hae, one of the most powerful officials under the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.

The committee also discussed laws on construction design, property and river and ship transport, KCNA reported.

North Korea's economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020 as it was battered by continued UN sanctions, COVID-19 lockdown measures and bad weather, South Korea's central bank has estimated.

North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases, but closed borders and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as a matter of national survival.

The UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea has said the country's most vulnerable people risk starvation after it slipped deeper into isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kim jong-un
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out