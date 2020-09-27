e-paper
Nagorno-Karabakh announces martial law and total mobilisation in Azeri-Armenian conflict

Nagorno-Karabakh announces martial law and total mobilisation in Azeri-Armenian conflict

Tensions have increased between Armenia and Azerbaijan over clashes in which Yerevan said Azeri forces shelled the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azeri military and civilian positions.

world Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:27 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Yerevan
Soldiers leave a military area after a shooting practice at Mataghis army base.
Soldiers leave a military area after a shooting practice at Mataghis army base. (AP)
         

Nagorno-Karabakh has introduced martial law and total mobilization of its male population after a flare-up in the Azeri-Armenian conflict, the region’s president Arayik Harutyunyan said in a statement on Sunday.

Tensions have increased between Armenia and Azerbaijan over clashes in which Yerevan said Azeri forces shelled the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azeri military and civilian positions.

